Counterfeit cash continues to circulate in London, police say

UPDATE:

In an update, Sheriff John Root said that a fourth business has been impacted by counterfeit bills.

On Feb. 25, 10 $50 bills were used at another London business by the two individuals pictured above. According to Root, they have used counterfeit bills at other businesses.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864 – 6600.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A $100 movie prop was used in Laurel County Friday, the third time counterfeit cash has been used in the area in three days, Sheriff John Root reports.

It is unknown if the bill, marked with "For Motion Picture Use Only," is related to the two previous incidents regarding the use of counterfeit bills.

Root advised the public that legitimate bills will contain:



Security thread with the bill's denomination embedded and colored fibers.

A watermark containing a portrait image, located in the right, and detectable from both sides of the bill.

Color shifting ink and a sharp print and distinctive ridges.

Counterfeit movie prop bills also all have the same serial number. Report any counterfeit bills to your local law enforcement agency.