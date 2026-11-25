FLEMING COUNTY, KY (LEX NEWS) - Viola and Marvin Hitch pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple felony charges stemming from an incident in which police say a child fell from a moving trailer in Fleming County and was critically injured.

The couple appeared virtually for their arraignment from the Mason County Detention Center. Each is charged with six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of second-degree criminal abuse or neglect.

Police say the couple allowed six children to ride in the back of an enclosed box trailer they were pulling Saturday on Kentucky 32 in Fleming County.

A 911 caller described seeing the trailer door open and a child fall out.

“There was an enclosed trailer and all of a sudden the door swung open and this kid come falling out,” the caller said.

According to the citation, Viola and Marvin Hitch told police they were unaware that a child had fallen from the trailer.

During Wednesday’s arraignment in Fleming County District Court, the judge asked Viola Hitch about her financial situation to determine whether she qualified for a public defender. When asked whether her employment was in jeopardy, Hitch responded, “Yes.”

Viola Hitch is a foster parent and works for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. She is currently on leave and is no longer eligible for foster placements.

Attorneys for the couple asked the judge to reconsider their $500,000 bonds. The judge declined, citing the seriousness of the allegations and saying she still had questions about the case.

“When I set the bond last Sunday morning, it was based on limited information, and I still have a lot of questions,” the judge said.

Defense attorneys told the court that both Viola and Marvin Hitch have low pretrial risk ratings and are eligible for bail credit.

The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

The couple remains in custody at the Mason County Detention Center.