Couple visits their 533rd Texas Roadhouse location in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Virginia couple have made it their mission to try and visit every Texas Roadhouse location across the country. Their travels took them to the restaurant location in Madison County on Friday.

“It's like home cooking,” said Mike McNamara. “The pork chop, the pulled pork, the chicken critters, and the steak.”

Mike and his wife Judy were visiting family in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2003. That was their first Texas Roadhouse visit. In 2017, they decided to start their national tour.

“I pulled all the credit card statements out and went through and got all of them out,” Mike said. “She started to spreadsheet so then it's like, she's retired, I'm retired. Let's see how many we can go to.”

The Virginia couple visited Richmond, Kentucky today for their 533rd location.

“I mean, you enjoy eating the food, of course we wouldn't be coming here if it wasn't for that, but the people, it's very interesting how they started out, where they progressed to,” said McNamara.

Along with their dog Andy – named after mascot Andy the Armadillo – the McNamaras try to visit around 50 new locations each year. Ultimately, they hope to see every location around the country.

“Depending on where you read, who you talk to, there's a little over 700 in the United States,” McNamara said.

Mike and Judy celebrated their 54th anniversary on Thursday. Their next stop – number 534 – will be in Laurel County on Saturday.