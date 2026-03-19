Couple who met at 1983 Journey concert returns to Rupp Arena for the band's final tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s one final tour for Journey, and the band is stopping by Rupp Arena Sunday, March 22 to perform for central Kentucky.

In attendance will be one couple whose romance blossomed from another Journey concert at Rupp back in 1983.

“We really wanted to engage people who had those memories in 1983,” said Lauren Layman, marketing director for Oak View Group.

That’s why Rupp Arena asked the question, “Were You There in 1983?”

Clarence Thompson and his wife Sharon were both in attendance. At that point in time, their relationship journey had not yet started.

“I went to the concert with my uncle,” Clarence said. “She was there with her aunt. I knew her from school and we had the same seats in the same row.”

From Shepherdsville and Louisville, she was a small town girl, and he was the city boy.

“We talked in school and everything, but I just didn't have the guts to ask her out,” said Clarence. “I was a nervous wreck at concert trying to talk to her.”

As the music played, songs like “Open Arms” eased the tension for Thompson.

“We actually were sitting next to one another and I actually put my arm around her," he said. “She leaned into me. It made me feel a little bit better, and we were actually singing the whole song.”

Thompson said the night ended with the song, “Don’t Stop Believin.” That’s when he asked Sharon on a date.

“‘I never stopped believing,’ I said, ‘but I'm gonna ask you anyway. Only worst thing you could do is say no,’ and she actually said yes before I got done.”

This weekend, Clarence and Sharon will be in attendance – with tickets provided by Rupp Arena.

“We'll be there kind of behind the scenes capturing their journey, creating a little video to send to them just to add to that memory that they will always have with each other at this building,” said Layman.

“It's going to be surreal sitting in there next to her now thinking about 40 years, and this is where it all started pretty much,” Clarence said.

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s concert. You can find them online at Ticketmaster or rupparena.com.