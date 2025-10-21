Court denies motion to remove reinstated London mayor during appeal

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that the London City Council and other appellants failed to demonstrate the "immediate and irreparable injury" required for intermediate relief under state appellate procedures.

Randle Weddle was originally removed from office in August 2025 by a unanimous vote of the London City Council on three alleged violations: executing a $5 million note secured by a mortgage on Levi Jackson State Park and the Laurel County Fairgrounds without council approval, failing to timely fill a vacancy on the ethics commission, and not properly publishing a city ordinance.

The council appointed Tracie Handley as interim mayor on Sept. 5, 2025. However, Laurel Circuit Court Judge David Williams reinstated Weddle on Sept. 29, 2025, ruling that the council "failed to present sufficient grounds for the removal of Randall Weddle from the office of Mayor of London."

Covering Kentucky London City Council appealing decision to reinstate Randall Weddle as mayor Web Staff

In her affidavit opposing Weddle's reinstatement, Handley cited ongoing challenges facing the city, including a state audit of finances during Weddle's administration and multiple active lawsuits against the city.

"The City was also just sued by the Harless family following the killing of Doug Harless by members of the City's Police Department in late 2024," Handley said.

She argued that reinstating Weddle would disrupt corrective actions she had undertaken, including addressing issues with employee pay and board appointments, the Court of Appeals document read.

The appeals court noted that Weddle was duly elected by London voters in November 2022 for a four-year term that began in January 2023. The court emphasized the public's interest in ensuring elected officials can serve in their positions.

"The public has an 'unequivocal interest in assuring that the candidate it elects to office is allowed to hold that office,'" the court wrote, citing previous Kentucky Supreme Court precedent.

The appeals court acknowledged the "undesirability of perpetual back-and-forth regarding the executive officer of the City of London" while the case proceeds through the courts.

