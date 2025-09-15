Court dismisses state auditor's lawsuit against Kentucky health cabinet over foster care law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin Circuit Court judge has dismissed State Auditor Allison Ball's lawsuit against the Cabinet for Health and Family Services over the implementation of Senate Bill 151, which relates to kinship and foster care policies, Governor Andy Beshear's office announced.

Judge Thomas Wingate ruled that the cabinet has willingly complied with all requests from the auditor's office and that Ball had no standing to bring the case, Beshear's office reported. The dismissal came on Sunday, following the judge's earlier decision on Aug. 4 to dismiss Beshear from the lawsuit.

"My administration has always prioritized the safety and wellbeing of Kentucky's children, and we're committed to working with any office to see that goal through," Beshear said.

The governor criticized Ball for filing what he called a "taxpayer-funded lawsuit without attempting to speak with the administration about the issues of implementing Senate Bill 151 first."

Beshear and his administration support the policy changes in Senate Bill 151, which would provide more stability for children in foster care through placement with relative and fictive kin caregivers, Beshear's office added. However, the governor maintains that proper implementation requires adequate funding from the General Assembly.

"The dismissal of this unfounded lawsuit proves that Team Kentucky isn't letting politics get in the way of doing what's right," Beshear said.

The administration has repeatedly highlighted the fiscal impacts of the legislation, officials noted. Prior to signing the bill, Beshear's team sent letters to the bill sponsor, committee members and the entire legislative body during both the 2024 legislative session and the 2024 interim, requesting funding for implementation.

The General Assembly failed to provide the necessary funding in both the 2024 and 2025 legislative sessions, a release from Beshear's office read.

"It is simple: The state cannot implement programs and policies if we don't have the funding needed to do so – and the Kentucky Supreme Court agrees," Beshear said. The governor plans to include the necessary funding in his next budget proposal to move the foster care policies forward.

Ball filed the lawsuit in May 2025, challenging the cabinet's handling of the Senate Bill 151 implementation during her office's investigation.