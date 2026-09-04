Court records show unserved domestic violence warrant before Lexington mother's killing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — New details are emerging in the killing of a Lexington mother after court records revealed a domestic violence warrant had been issued for the suspect weeks before the fatal attack, but was never served.

Dario Williams, 34, appeared virtually in Fayette District Court on Friday for his arraignment. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to charges of murder with a domestic violence enhancement and burglary in connection with the death of Candice Mackie.

Fayette County Detention Center Dario M. Williams

Lexington police say Williams, Mackie's former boyfriend and the father of her young daughter, rammed a FedEx truck into a Valhalla Drive home Thursday morning before chasing Mackie into the street and fatally stabbing her.

Outside the home, candles and flowers marked a growing memorial for Mackie, who had recently moved in with her uncle along with her daughter.

"Oh, it's ... Candice just worked so hard," said Emitt Murphy, Mackie's uncle. "And she's five years old," he said of Mackie's daughter.

Court records show Williams was also facing a separate domestic violence case involving Mackie stemming from an incident in July. In that case, Williams was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a criminal complaint warrant, Mackie told police that Williams punched her in the back with a closed fist while she was lying on a couch at her uncle's home.

Murphy said the July incident also involved damage to the front door and a mailbox at the home.

"It always happens when I go to work," Murphy said. "She wouldn't let him in. Then he wound up damaging the front door and the mailbox."

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FedEx truck crashes into Lexington home; woman critically injured in stabbing

A judge signed the warrant for Williams' arrest on July 8, according to court records. The warrant remained unserved until Thursday, when it was executed following Mackie's death.

Murphy said Mackie had reported the alleged abuse and provided evidence to authorities.

"I repeatedly told her to go down there, and she talked to several people," Murphy said. "She had given them evidence and stuff where he had assaulted her."

Asked why the warrant was not served before the fatal attack, Murphy said he did not know.

Murphy said despite the violence in the relationship, Mackie never wanted to completely sever ties with Williams because they shared a daughter.

He now hopes others experiencing domestic violence will recognize the warning signs and seek help.

"It's a cycle," Murphy said. "There's a lot of victims out there. These guys are predators, and they make the victim feel like it's their fault."

Williams remains lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for next week.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv.