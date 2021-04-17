COVID-19 update: 599 new cases, 13 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 599 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 437,037 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit.

The state's reported COVID-19 death toll increased by 13 and is now 6,330. 10 of the newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.42%.

There are currently 413 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 105 of those patients are in the ICU and 45 are using a ventilator.

The governor says that 1,654,407 unique Kentuckians have received a vaccine. Earlier this week, he announced many business restrictions would be lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.