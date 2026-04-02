Covington man indicted on 244 felony counts of sexual abuse of multiple children

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 36-year-old Covington man has been indicted on 244 counts of felony sexual abuse of multiple children and now faces life in prison, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders reported in a Thursday afternoon press release.

Officers with the Covington Police Department first responded to Joshua James Boykin's home in January 2026 for reports of a domestic dispute, which began after Boykin's partner reportedly discovered a password protected folder on his phone with suspicious images inside.

After obtaining a search warrant, CPD found that Boykin's phone contained "numerous images and videos of child sexual assault material believed to made by Boykin, as well as additional images and videos obtained from other illicit sources."

According to Sanders, the three different children were involved in the indictment, but at "least two additional suspected victims from other jurisdictions were also discovered."

Boykins was indicted by a Kenton County Grand Jury on the following felony charges:



15 counts of first degree rape of child ages 12 years and under.

38 counts of first degree sodomy of a child ages 12 years and under.

37 counts of sexual abuse of a child ages 12 years and under.

50 counts of promoting a sexual performance of of a child ages 12 years and under.

102 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Two counts of human trafficking.

Boykin's arraignment is scheduled for April 20.