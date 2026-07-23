Crank & Boom gets Today Show spotlight on National Ice Cream Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington ice cream shop earned a national spotlight when NBC's Today Show featured its signature Bourbon and Honey flavor during a National Ice Cream Day segment.

Crank & Boom was highlighted alongside ice cream shops from Oregon, Georgia, and New York, with Today Show hosts Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin putting the Kentucky flavor to the test in front of millions of viewers.

The hosts were enthusiastic from the start.

"This is from Crank and Boom. This one has honey and bourbon," a host said. "This is delicious," Dreyer responded.

The Bourbon and Honey flavor is rooted in Kentucky partnerships. The shop sources its bourbon from Buffalo Trace and its honey from Hosey's Honey in Midway.

Owners Mike and Toa Green started making ice cream in 2011 using a two-quart ice cream maker at home. Today, Crank & Boom operates two locations, employs more than 40 people, and ships ice cream nationwide.

Seven hundred miles from Rockefeller Center, business continued as usual at the Lexington shop — drawing customers from across the country.

"We're super excited. ChatGPT told me this was the place to come so we're excited to try it," a customer from Illinois said.

For locals, the national recognition felt personal.

"I've always loved being from here, so it's cool to get some recognition," one customer said.

Megan Mannering is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Megan at megan.mannering@wlex.tv