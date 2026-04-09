'Credit cards can feel like monopoly money:' Tips for how to beat your budget

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Life may feel expensive right now, especially at the grocery store or at the pump. Centerline Wealth financial advisor Andy Arnold says that makes it the perfect time to make a budget.

"If you're new to budgeting or are a heavy credit card user, maybe start using a debit card or cash, it's so much easier to keep track of seeing funds leave your hands if it's in one of those, credit cards can really just seem like monopoly money," said Arnold.

To save money, he recommends using coupons, bulk-buying non-perishables when they're on sale, and use gas price tracking apps. He also says because it's tax return season, consider a high-yield savings account.

"It doesn't matter if you can save $2 a week, $20 a week or $200 a week, it's just the act of being disciplined about it," said Arnold.

Sheila Brown at the Recovery Community Center in Clark County says they offer budgeting classes monthly aimed at those people recovering from addiction.

"People are just now getting jobs and they're learning how to live, they're also learning that financial stability is also peace of mind," said Brown.

They discuss planning, goal setting, and how to wisely spend money.

"Where can we find better options for internet, phone bills, where can I prepay my car insurance for 6 months, prepay for childcare," said Brown.

RCC's next budgeting class is April 20 at 2pm. It's located because the Clark County Health Department.