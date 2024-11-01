Crews in Somerset rescue person pinned by truck, officials report

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad reported that a person, who was a Parkers Mill Fire Department volunteer, was saved by units after being pinned in a pickup truck on Friday.

Officials reported that units were called to a "vehicle accident with confirmed entrapment" on Friday. When crews arrived, one person was reportedly pinned in a pickup truck that was against a telephone pole.

Crews on the scene worked together to get the person who was trapped out quickly and provide the individual with treatment. The department confirmed that the person involved in the incident was a fire department volunteer in Somerset.

A post from the rescue squad read,"It is rough to respond to a wreck like this but it makes it worse when it is one of your own, keep the fire department in your thoughts."