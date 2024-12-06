Crews respond to working structure fire on Elm Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 reported that Lexington fire units are on the scene of a working structure fire on Elm Street as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

According to LEX 18 on the scene, smoke can be seen in the area and police have blocked off Georgetown Street between Booker Street as crews work the scene.

Officials added that investigators are on the scene to determine cause and origin of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.