Lincoln County fire crews respond to structure fire near Highway 2141

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lincoln County Fire Protection District reported that crews are on the scene of a working structure fire on Highway 2141 in Stanford on Friday morning.

Lincoln County fire, along with multiple agencies, are on the scene assisting and officials asked that drivers try to avoid the area of the 6000 block of Highway 2141 near the Moreland area.

Officials noted that tankers are hauling water and there is possible ice on the roadway. In addition, the state highway road department is spreading salt in the area.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.