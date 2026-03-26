Crews working to extinguish large forest fire threatening homes in Perry County community

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews in Perry County and surrounding areas are working to extinguish a large forest fire that's threatening homes in the community of Christopher.

According to the Jake's Branch Fire Department, they, along with the Hazard Fire Department and Viper Fire Department, have responding.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry's interactive fire response map reports that, as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was 50% contained and stretched across 50 acres.

There is currently a restriction on opening burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the state of Kentucky in effect until April 30. Burning is also banned within 150 feet of a structure or wood line.

