Crime Stoppers continue investigation of pipe bomb at Woodland Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than a month after a pipe bomb was located in Lexington’s Woodland Park, detectives are still searching for leads in the case.

On Sept. 22, around 10:30 a.m., a person discovered a suspicious device at the park and turned it into the nearby fire station.

According to Lexington Police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, no witnesses came forward that day, and the authorities never got the identity of the person who turned in the device.

“We’re grateful for what they did, but I think the detective would just like to see if they can pinpoint any better location or anything like that,” said Klingshirn.

They hope the person who found the device will come forward again, and as they continue their search for the perpetrator, they call on the community to come forward with any tips.

You can submit tips anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers here.

Additionally, Klingshirn offered guidance in the event another suspicious device turns up:

Don’t touch or tamper with the device

Clear the area

Call 911

Follow instructions once law enforcement arrives

As for what might indicate a suspicious device, Klingshirn offered the following: