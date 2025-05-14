Crinda Francke, Dale Morgan honored at 'Kentucky Celebrates Small Business'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The "Kentucky Celebrates Small Business" event was held on Wednesday morning at the State Capitol and recognized small business leaders from across the commonwealth.

A release from organizers noted that Crinda Francke, President & CEO of ExecuTrain in Lexington, was honored the "Small Business Person of the Year." Meanwhile, Dale Morgan, founder of Foundation47, was honored with "Financial Services Advocate of the Year."

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by the SBA,” said Francke. “This award is a testament to the strength of our team, our commitment to client success, and the value of lifelong learning. As a small business, we’re proud to play a part in strengthening Kentucky’s workforce. Participating in the awards ceremony was one of the proudest accomplishments of my career.”

Organizers noted that Francke's woman-owned firm has trained over 12 million people and "provided critical support to Fortune 500 companies and local nonprofits alike."

Morgan's nonprofit, organizers said, "is transforming financial literacy into a catalyst for growth in underserved communities."

“At Foundation47, we believe financial education is a fundamental right,” said Morgan. “Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their financial futures, thereby strengthening the fabric of our communities.”

In addition to Francke and Morgan, the event honored additional business leaders in several categories including rural business development, advocacy, media, and more.