Cumberland County woman charged after shooting, killing husband after verbal altercation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Cumberland County woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing her husband in their home Tuesday evening.

Kentucky State Police say that the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the area of Red Banks Road for reports of a single-vehicle collision, where they found that the sole occupant, 60-year-old James Edens, with a gunshot wound. Edens was later pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation later revealed that Edens and his wife, Heather Edens, were in a verbal altercation prior to the collision, during which Edens allegedly shot her husband.

Edens was charged with murder, and is lodged in the Adair County Detention Center.