Customers serve up support for Courtyard Deli owners whose home flooded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite facing personal hardships, business remains brisk at Courtyard Deli on Church Street. Owners David and Krissy Fraser continue to serve up their delicious deli lunches to loyal customers, even amid one of the toughest times of their lives.

The Frasers' home on the river in Woodford County was severely flooded, with water reaching the roof. The couple managed to save their furniture in time.

"We did get our furniture out. We've been through a flood before; we knew we were going to get some water, but nobody expected this," said Krissy Fraser.

One of the deli’s many loyal customers, Carrington Knifley, expressed her sympathy.

"When I saw their house was underwater, it broke my heart because they're such great people. The service they give us here, the friendship that you gain from them—it's just heartbreaking to see what they're going through,” said Knifley.

The Frasers have been displaced from their home of 32 years and are currently living in a hotel while kenneling their dog. Krissy Fraser admitted that the uncertainty of their situation is unsettling but is touched by the outpouring of support from their customers.

"This has blown me away. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for how much everybody has come out," she said.

Nevertheless, the Courtyard Deli continues to thrive, fueled by the loyalty and love of its faithful patrons.

"For them to be here, they do it for everybody else and not really themselves… they're people people. They're here for us all the time when we need it," added Knifley.

