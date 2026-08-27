Cynthiana mom wins cancer fight, credits late son as guardian angel

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. — Jackie Arnold is cancer free, which is a massive milestone for anyone, but especially for Arnold.

She lost her son Clayton to complications from a brain tumor in 2021.

"It was emotional ringing that bell, to know that I was finished and he was by my side," said Arnold. "I could hear him saying in the background 'mom you got this, you got this,' because I would always say to him, you got this bud."

She created a foundation in her son's name - the Clayton Arnold Foundation. This Saturday they're celebrating Jackie being in remission by raising money to help children in Harrison County.

Saturday's event will be a kayaking 5K on the Licking River in Cynthiana.

"These events are what help us for the Christmas with Clayton event, and we service over 100 kids, and so we hope the money comes in and we can do this year after year," said Arnold.

The kayaking 5K is $30 for ages 15 and older and $15 for ages 14 and younger. The price includes a t-shirt.

Click here to sign up. In person sign-ups are also welcome.

It will be held at the River Road boat ramp from 10 am to 2 pm.