Cynthiana woman to retire after volunteering more than 30 years at food pantry

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 40 families visit the Harrison County Food Pantry each week. The pantry is operated by a group of volunteers, and one of them has become a familiar face at the pantry for more than three decades.

“One of my favorite sayings is to bloom where you're planted, and I was planted here,” said Marilyn Wash, who has deep roots in Cynthiana, going back to 1934. For the better part of her 90 years, Wash has served the Harrison County community.

“I think everybody has a purpose,” she said. “My purpose seems to help people whatever way I can. That I did as a nurse because I was able to do bedside nursing, and I loved that.

After serving as a nurse for 37 years, Wash decided to retire from that job. Her service to the Harrison County community didn’t stop there, though. For the next 31 years, Wash has volunteered at the Harrison County Food Pantry, where she serves as assistant director.

“As a nurse, some of the people that I helped deliver are now adults and are coming down here, so I get to see them another time,” Wash said with a smile.

“Everybody knows her and they know she's been associated with this,” said Deeann Ruppert, director of the pantry.

“One of the basic principles I think of our food pantry is following what Jesus commanded,” Wash added. “One of the things was to feed the hungry.”

After 68 total years of service – driven by a commitment to faith and community – Wash decided to officially retire from her role at the pantry, although she’s unsure how long it will last.

“She tried to give me her key back a while ago, and I said, no, no, no, no, just keep the key,” Ruppert said. ‘We might need you to come down here and let people in.”

“I think after a certain point, you know, you just realize it's, it's time to give it up,” Wash said, before adding, “I will miss it, and I may end up coming back.”

Wash has one more day at the food pantry on her schedule. It’s coming up on July 23. The other volunteers at the pantry plan to take Wash out to lunch that day to celebrate with her.