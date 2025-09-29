Dads in Pulaski County showing up for students heading into school

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last Friday of each month at Pulaski Elementary School looks a little different in the parent drop-off line. Things are a little noisy, slightly chaotic, and way more fun. It’s part of the new Dads @ Drop-Off program.

“Dads @ Drop-Off, we call it High Five Friday,” said Jeremy Taylor, the event organizer. “This is an opportunity for dads to gather once a month, one Friday a month, where we welcome kids to school.”

Taylor helped start the initiative to welcome kids to school during the previous school year. Through the first two events, Taylor says participation is off the charts.

“Two guys turned into what I believe are 40 dads, stepdads, grandparents, father figures today,” Taylor said at the most recent Dads @ Drop-Off Sept. 26. “We've turned this into a once-a-month party.”

“What we didn't know is how it was going to spread,” said Angela Adkins, principal at Pulaski Elementary School. “Across the Pulaski County Schools system today, Oak Hill Elementary is having their first Dads @ Drop-Off, and Jeremy is sharing all of his resources with people, like ‘this is how you get started.’”

The event brings plenty of fun to a Friday morning, but it’s more than just having a good time.

“We have, we have an opportunity to be the difference maker in our community,” Taylor shared with the other fathers before they lined the drop-off area. “We have an opportunity to be a difference maker, so I just want to celebrate that today. I want to have fun. Don't be afraid to cut loose, cut up, dance a little bit, laugh, give some high fives.”

The new tradition grew so fast that Jeremy ran out of shirts and signs, and dads took turns opening doors for the kids as they climbed out. Through the smiles, high-fives, and dad jokes, the group of dads hope to send their kids a lasting message.

“It shows that we care, that we're there for them,” said Joshua Anderson, one of the dads participating. “Presence is a big thing, and by being here supporting them, they know there's always somebody behind them.”

“It matters to me that dads understand the value that they have in the home, in the community,” Taylor added. “We're not just providers, we're not just protectors, we're more comprehensive than that, and we can be mentally and emotionally available as well.”