'Dancing 4 Recovery': Professional skater inspires hope through story of addiction recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cory Cooper is leveraging his passion for skating to inspire others and promote a message of hope.

You’ll often find the Richmond skater at Champ’s Entertainment Complex in Lexington. Skating alongside newbies and naturals alike, it’s clear, Cooper has a unique talent.

“I was 15 years old and I saw people doing tricks that looked really cool, and I said ‘I’d like to learn’,” Cooper said.

Cooper quickly became a natural, combining his background in gymnastics with skating. He even auditioned for "America's Got Talent" and spent several years performing as a professional jam skater along the East Coast.

But in the thick of his success, life took a turn.

“For a long time, I was just depressed and it led me down a road of just really bad decision making with drugs and alcohol,” Cooper said.

The depression spiraled after Cooper lost both of his parents to addiction. He ended up homeless, struggling with addiction, and eventually incarcerated.

“I can't classify what my rock bottom was because I feel like I've had multiple,” he said.

Upon realizing he needed help, Cooper found a supportive network that assisted him in his recovery.

“I’ve had a lot of people that have helped me along the way,” he said.

Cooper found solace in support groups, including Korbins House of Richmond, his skating sponsor Uniq Skates, and his faith for helping him regain stability.

The community not only aided in his healing but also helped him return to skating. Cooper now shares his skills by giving skating lessons and has launched a movement called “Dancing 4 Recovery.”

“Whether it's teaching or performing or anything, it just gives me a sense of, a sense of responsibility, not only to myself but to others as far as giving back what was so freely given to me,” said Cooper.

With a growing following online and an audience at the rink, Cooper shares this message: “There's always a light at the end of the tunnel, you know, and you might not see it, for me I didn't see it for so long until now, so just always try to climb that mountain and never give up.”