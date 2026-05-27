Dancing with the Lexington Stars returns Saturday to benefit Baby Health Service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The 14th edition of Dancing with the Lexington Stars takes place this Saturday, with the Rotary Club of Lexington's signature fundraiser once again shining a spotlight on Baby Health Service as its featured beneficiary.

Baby Health Service provides free healthcare to children from birth to 18 years of age whose families do not have insurance. The nonprofit runs entirely on charitable donations and offers services ranging from mental health therapy and wellness visits to sick calls.

"Fifty dollars provides a basic screening here for us, $75 provides a well child exam, $1,000 provides medicine for 80 children. So, those funds are critical," said immediate former President of Baby Health Service Ann-Phillips Mayfield.

The organization relies heavily on volunteers to keep its doors open.

"We have a wonderful team of volunteer doctors. The only staff we pay are our nurse practitioner, our medical assistants, and our practice manager, and then the rest of the clinic is run by volunteers," said Mayfield.

Baby Health Service has been part of the Lexington community for more than a century.

"We were founded in 1914 as Mother's Milk Supply by a group of women who noticed just a need of malnourished and hungry children in the community, and they took formula around to those who were in desperate need," said Mayfield.

The demand for accessible pediatric care continues to grow. Last year, the organization saw just under 2,000 patients. By the end of April this year, it had already seen around 650 patients.

"For the patients that we serve, that can be life-changing for many people that we see. If it were not for Baby Health, they would have no other choice of places to go," said Mayfield.

LEX News' Annie Brown and meteorologist Ashley Cade will be part of Saturday evening's festivities at the Carrick House.

Information on how to participate in the live auction or get involved with Baby Health Service is available online at the registration's website and on the Baby Health Service's website.