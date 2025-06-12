Watch Now
USDA Forest Service to waive standard fees at Daniel Boone National Forest on June 14 and 19

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Daniel Boone National Forest is celebrating National Get Outdoors Day on June 14 and Juneteenth on June 19 by waiving standard amenity fees for visitors.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that people who want to visit the national forest and grassland day-use areas, including picnic areas, developed trail heads, and destination visitors center, will experience special fee-free days on June 14 and 19.

"About 95% of national forest land can be enjoyed fee-free, year-round. Where fees are assessed, at least 80% of these funds are reinvested at the collection site, to provide needed maintenance and services or pay for future improvements," a release from the department read.

The department noted that the next fee-free days in 2025 will take place on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 27, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Visit the Forest Service website for more information on passes and permits.

