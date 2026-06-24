Danville couple charged after police say 5 children were found in 'deplorable' conditions

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Boyle County couple is now facing multiple counts of child endangerment after Danville Police say they found their five children living in "deplorable" conditions in their home, including dog waste on the floors and sleeping on dirty couch cushions.

According to an arrest citation, officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of East Lexington Avenue just before 11 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a possible domestic situation.

When they arrived, they located 32-year-old Preston Wells and 29-year-old Mindy Wells sitting on the front porch of the home. One officer responding wrote in the citation that he was unsure who was supervising the children at the time, and that another responding officer asked if children were inside the home.

Officers then entered the home to perform a welfare check on the five children inside, finding their beds "were made up of dirty couch cushions and stained sheets."

"The children appeared to have been dirty, and floors were also dirty with spills all in the floor and brown stains, possibly dog urine and feces, all over the floor making the living conditions deplorable."

The home's kitchen was also a danger to the children, two of which were found to have been climbing on the kitchen counter.

According to the report, the kitchen was also full of dirty pots and pans, and the "inside of the refrigerator appeared not to be even safe for food due to how dirty the inside was."

Drug paraphernalia and alcohol were also located in the home within reach of the children.

Both are charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. They're slated to appear in a Boyle County court for arraignment on June 30.