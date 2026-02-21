Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Danville man in custody after allegedly entering Center College buildings, stealing car

Robert Baker mugshot
Danville County Detention Center
Robert Baker mugshot
Robert Baker mugshot
Posted

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Danville man is now in custody at the Boyle County Detention Center on charges of burglary and theft.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers were notified Friday night of suspicious activity occurring at the Centre College campus.

The Danville Police Department and Centre College Public Safety began an investigation and determined the suspicious individual on campus was 24-year-old Robert Baker of Danville, according to police.

Police state that an investigation revealed that Baker unlawfully entered college buildings and dormitories. They also stated Baker had stolen a car.

The Danville Police Department located Baker and arrested him, before lodging him at the Boyle County Detention Center where he currently resides.

Baker, according the Boyle County Detention Center, has been charged with burglary in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile over $10,000, but under $1 million.

According to police, the allegedly stolen vehicle was located and returned.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18