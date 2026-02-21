Danville man in custody after allegedly entering Center College buildings, stealing car

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Danville man is now in custody at the Boyle County Detention Center on charges of burglary and theft.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers were notified Friday night of suspicious activity occurring at the Centre College campus.

The Danville Police Department and Centre College Public Safety began an investigation and determined the suspicious individual on campus was 24-year-old Robert Baker of Danville, according to police.

Police state that an investigation revealed that Baker unlawfully entered college buildings and dormitories. They also stated Baker had stolen a car.

The Danville Police Department located Baker and arrested him, before lodging him at the Boyle County Detention Center where he currently resides.

Baker, according the Boyle County Detention Center, has been charged with burglary in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile over $10,000, but under $1 million.

According to police, the allegedly stolen vehicle was located and returned.