Danville man wins $25,000 a year for life on Kentucky Lottery's Lucky For Life

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky Lottery reported that a Danville man has won $25,000 a year for life after playing the Kentucky Lottery's Lucky For Life.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, described to KY Lottery that he has been playing the game for 12 years and finally came home with a win.

He purchased the $10 Lucky For Life ticket for five sets at the Five Star on Denmark Drive in Danville for the Jan. 30 drawing, according to officials. He checked his ticket at the store by scanning it and realized he won.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw $500,000 show up on the screen,” he said. “I was shocked! I felt truly lucky for life.”

His ticket matched the five white balls but not the Lucky Ball. Lottery officials noted that he was just one number away from winning the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

Officials said that he chose to take the $390,000 cash option rather than receive payments of $25,000 a year for life. He went to lottery headquarters on Feb. 6 where he received a check for $280,000, after taxes.

This marks the second Lucky For Life $25,000 a year for life win in Kentucky in just two months, with Billy Glenn of Lexington claiming his prize on Nov. 22, Lottery officials added.

Five Star is set to receive $3,900 for selling the winning ticket.

