Danville Police asking public for assistance in locating missing woman

UPDATE: Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
According to the AWARE Foundation, Hawkins was last seen on Tuesday, November 26 after being discharged from a Lexington hospital.
She was last seen wearing blue scrubs, and was reported missing on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Danville Police Department is requesting information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Jennifer Hawkins.
If you have information, contact the Danville 911 Center at 859-238-1220 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor. Tips can also be texted to 859-516-5566.