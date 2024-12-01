Danville Police asking public for assistance in locating missing woman

UPDATE: Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Hawkins was last seen on Tuesday, November 26 after being discharged from a Lexington hospital.

She was last seen wearing blue scrubs, and was reported missing on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Danville Police Department is requesting information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Jennifer Hawkins.

If you have information, contact the Danville 911 Center at 859-238-1220 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor. Tips can also be texted to 859-516-5566.