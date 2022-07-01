Watch Now
Data shows Kentuckians are traveling out of state for an abortion

Courtesy: Indiana Department of Health
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 14:04:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Indiana Department of Health released data that shows Kentuckians are traveling to the state for abortions.

According to the data, 465 abortions (5.53%) were from out-of-state residents.

Of the 465 over half of the people were from Kentucky.

On Thursday, a temporary restraining order was granted in state court, blocking Kentucky's abortion bans, including the trigger law and the six-week abortion ban.

The order is in effect until next week when arguments against the injunction can begin.

AG Daniel Cameron has spoken out against the restraining order and wants to reinstate the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law.

