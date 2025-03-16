Family, pastor remembers woman who was killed after car crashed into apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner confirmed that one person has died from Friday's crash on Camelot Drive.

67-year-old Mary Downs.

It is difficult to describe Mary Downs, as she was many things. Her daughter, Chaconna Downs, shared some of Mary's defining traits.

"Classy, intelligent, fun, she was a giver. She was a caretaker," Chaconna said.

Mary loved to help people and used her faith to guide her. Chaconna emphasized her mother's commitment to ministry, stating, "She did a lot of things in ministry. She believes in giving back, helping people, and bringing people to Christ."

Chaconna also noted that her mother helped hundreds of people, shaping her into the woman she is today. "She was a beautiful role model and example. Everything I am today is because of her," she said.

On Friday, Chaconna received the tragic news that her mother had been hit by a car driven into an apartment on Camelot Drive. In this difficult time, Chaconna relies on her faith.

"It gives me a lot of comfort because I know that. One of the things she wanted to do is see people come through Christ. I feel like she left here with her purpose done," she said.

Chaconna finds comfort in knowing the impact her mother had on everyone she met. "If you knew my mom and had the pleasure of being her friend, you left her presence feeling like you matter," she added.

Bishop Joseph Scott, her senior pastor at Spirit of Joy Christian Church, said "She was a woman of great faith of the Lord, she had integrity, business minded, and professional in everything. She was loved by everyone because she showed the love of God and compassion to many. A sacrifice to others when needed. I am going to miss my sister very much."

