After 2 weeks out of the classroom, extended FCPS closure strains family routines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two weeks after a winter storm hit the Bluegrass, many neighborhoods remain covered in ice and Fayette County Public Schools are still closed.

The extended school closure has frustrated families now questioning if enough preparations were taken ahead of the storm.

"When you're finding out the night before or even day of that schools been canceled…what are you gonna do?" said Casey Salinas, an FCPS parent of two.

Salinas considers herself fortunate to work remotely, giving her flexibility many parents lack. However, balancing work calls with her kids' needs has proven difficult.

"We can't get the TV to work, Mommy, I'm hungry — that one I hear a lot," Salinas said, laughing. "So they're independent…but they're not."

The disruption has affected her 7 and 9-year-old children as well. When asked if she thought school would resume Monday, her daughter told LEX 18, "I hope."

Parents across the district have expressed similar frustrations through social media and community forums.

Amy, a local parent, wrote: "I love having my children at home, and we've made the most of it…but at some point you have to start wondering what's going on."

Another parent, Gordana, shared her concerns about consistency: "Families rely on consistency, parents rely on safe infrastructure, and students deserve better planning and execution."

Cody highlighted the financial strain: "Most parents have to work. The cost of living is astronomical and most of us can't afford to have a parent home for 2 weeks."

Salinas and her husband worry about the academic impact of extended closures. She said non-traditional instruction days don't adequately replace classroom learning.

"I feel like they get done with it in 30 minutes, I'm like, this was a full day? How does that equate to a full day of school? Plus it doesn't have the social aspect," Salinas said.

To manage the situation, Salinas has found creative solutions, including working from the YMCA lobby while her kids participate in activities.

"I set up shop and work in the lobby. My daughter plays pickleball and my son plays Minecraft on his Nintendo. He's perfectly content while I wor,k and I'm not distracted because they're occupied. I also just don't want them home sitting around all day," Salinas said.

Despite the challenges, Salinas said she trusts FCPS to prioritize safety in their decision-making. Her Hamburg neighborhood remains covered in ice, underscoring the ongoing weather concerns.

To her, the city-county government could have done more, and she hopes to see improvements when the next storm rolls around. "I think this all comes down to preparation. We knew this was coming," Salinas said.