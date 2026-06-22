Deadly plane crash in Jessamine County kills Florida couple heading home

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a CA6-WB plane crashed at Foxtale Farm in Jessamine County after Blue Grass Airport began receiving distress calls about a plane that had lost its radar signal.

Brian Paul Tonner, 72, and Karen Lynn Tonner, 71, a husband and wife from Fernandino Beach, Florida, were found dead inside the wreckage. Officials say the Tonners were heading home, with plans to stop for fuel on the way, and that Brian Tonner was in town for work.

The victims' remains have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Frankfort for autopsy.

Katie Adams said she witnessed part of the crash Saturday morning.

"It just happened so fast. And it was so loud, and the whistling, you didn't know what to think except, did that just happen?"

Adams said she saw what she could only describe as a wing from a plane falling from the sky.

"I've never seen something like that in real life so it was just shocking."

On Monday, local officials gave an update on the investigation. Sheriff Kevin Grimes said investigators used a FARO 3D scanner to help reconstruct the crash, helping to accelerate the FAA's investigation.

"I think the guy quoting this said it was one of the best responses by local public safety people that he has ever seen in his existence, so our side of it was done in about three hours. And then we turned it over to the FAA and county fire," Grimes said.

Jessamine County EMS Director Johnny Adams addressed the response effort.

"I want to commend all the agencies for their hard work, their quick and accurate response to the scene, and a very great community effort to try to handle this tragic situation that occurred here in our county," Adams said.

Judge/Executive David West offered condolences to the Tonner family and to first responders.

"We'd like to express our deep sympathies to the Tonner family for their tragic and unexpected loss that they experienced."

"We also want to keep the first responder community in our thoughts because they have to deal with these experiences with their professionalism and also their compassion," West said.

The NTSB and FAA continue to investigate.