Death investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive at EKCC, foul play suspected

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex after a man was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, 27-year-old Ryan Rayburn was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:30 p.m. After lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, Rayburn was pronounced dead at Morgan County ARH Hospital.

Foul play is currently suspected, and an inmate at the facility is currently being investigated as a person of interest.