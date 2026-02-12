Death investigation underway in Rowan County after body found along roadway

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Rowan County after the body of an adult male was located along Rock Ford Road Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area just after noon after Morehead 911 Dispatch received a report of a motorist discovering a body along the roadway, the Rowan County Coroner reports.

A 41-year-old man was located, and was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. The name of the individual is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The death remains under investigation by the Rowan County Coroner and the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.