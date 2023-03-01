Watch Now
Decide the kickoff band for first Thursday Night Live on April 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday Night Live returns April 6 in downtown Lexington and this year you can help decide the kickoff band.

All you have to do is "like" the band's post on Downtown Lexington Partnership's Facebook page. Voting closes at midnight Monday, March 6.

The three finalists are Hole Shot, Nineteen85, and Rags & Riches.

Vote for Hole Shot: https://bit.ly/3m84Y1r

Vote for Nineteen85: https://bit.ly/3KJWS9v

Vote for Rags & Riches: https://bit.ly/3Z9dQm8

Thursday Night Live runs every Thursday from April 6 through October 12, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park.

