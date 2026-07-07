Declining vaccination rates among Kentucky kindergartners raise public health concerns

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As summer begins and families prepare for the upcoming school year, a recent report from Kentucky Public Health is raising concerns about declining vaccination rates among kindergarten-aged children in the state.

Vaccine coverage for kindergarten-aged children at the county level declined nearly 2% on average during the 2024-2025 school year, according to an annual report from Kentucky Public Health. The overall state coverage rate stands at 82%.

A separate study from Johns Hopkins University covering the same school year shows a lower portion of Kentucky kindergarteners completed the measles, mumps, and rubella — or MMR — vaccine series compared to the previous year.

Woodford County Public Health Director Cassie Prather said the trend is a serious concern.

"Parents are not getting their kids vaccinated at the same rate as they were, five, ten years ago," Prather said.

Prather said misinformation spreading on social media is contributing to the decline.

"We're just seeing more hesitation, more vaccine skepticism, a lot of information out there, not necessarily scientific information but information out there that really is targeted to parents," Prather said.

The trend is not limited to Kentucky.

"We've seen this in many states, especially where you have healthcare deserts," Prather said.

The decline comes as health workers are seeing a rise in illnesses once thought to be eradicated. Last year, health officials reported the country's largest measles outbreak since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000.

Prather, who has worked in public health for 20 years, said the situation is unlike anything she has seen in her career. Until vaccination rates and acceptance of vaccinations begin to rise again, Prather believes everyone is at risk.

"I'm concerned because we are experiencing outbreaks of different diseases that we haven't seen. I haven't seen this, and I've been in public health for 20 years," Prather said.

As the school year approaches, Prather is urging parents to bring their concerns to medical professionals rather than social media.

"We are inundated with social media and messages today. Deciphering what's correct, truth, fact, you know, it's difficult. And so that's why I lean into people that are medical professionals and they know science from fiction," Prather said.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv.