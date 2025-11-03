Decorated boat statue stolen from Somerset art trail, $500 reward offered

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A boatload of art installations are popping up around Pulaski County and Somerset. It’s part of a project underway for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

“‘Ride the Wave’ is kind of the official title of our boat trail,” said Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber.

It’s much like the Horse Mania horses in Lexington, but with boats.

“Obviously Lake Cumberland is a huge part of the culture here in Pulaski County, you know, over 4 million visitors a year,” Clue said. “Boats being the statues made a lot of sense for us. We've worked with businesses to purchase the boats and then the businesses are working with and commissioning local artists to paint the boats.”

The ‘Ride the Wave’ trail isn’t complete yet, but there are some visible around the county. However, there’s already been an issue: one of the boats has gone missing.

“We're in the infant stage here of getting this boat trail organized and we've already had one of our boats taken,” Clue shared.

The boat, owned by local entrepreneur Matt Ford, disappeared from a lot on the corner of Highway 80 and 914 in Somerset. While the statue itself cost a few thousand dollars, the artwork is what’s most important to Ford.

“His 13 year old niece is the one who actually, he commissioned to paint the boat,” said Clue.

The chamber posted a release on Facebook about their search for the missing boat, and Clue said the post has had more than 100,000 views. The publicity, and a $500 cash reward, gives Clue hope that the boat will be found.

“We don't want to get anybody in trouble,” said Clue. “We just want the boat back.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the boat, you can contact the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at 606-679-7323, or you can visit their website.