'Deep Roots, New Growth': Affordable housing units to be built at Lexington church

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New affordable housing units for seniors are coming to Lexington, thanks to a unique partnership.

Three years ago, Woodland Christian Church on High Street was met with a harsh reality. After an architectural study, the church learned that it would need over $1 million for baseline repairs.

“We knew we could not do that alone, so we asked God to show us the way,” said Rev. Christy Jo Harber.

The answer to their prayer came in an unexpected partnership with Winterwood Incorporated, a property management company specializing in affordable housing.

“We set up that meeting with Woodland Church and the Winterwood team, and out of those conversations, something incredible began to take shape,” explained Fred Worsham with Winterwood Inc.

Speaking to a crowd of community partners and congregants, Worsham continued, “Today, 38 units of safe affordable housing are taking shape. As a bonus, we get to restore that beautiful church.”

Woodland Christian Church and Winterwood Inc. secured funding for a $13 million project to build housing for seniors in the church’s adjacent lot, and also transform its historic sanctuary into a multi-purpose venue for worship and performing arts. The church itself will also contain some of the living units.

After three years of planning, securing housing and historic tax credits, and finding investors, the groundbreaking was nothing short of a jubilant celebration.

“Standing here today, we can answer truly these bones will live because of this partnership. To God be the glory!” said Rev. Dr. Donald K. Gillett II.

With a dire housing deficit in Lexington, the project also got applause from Mayor Linda Gorton, who hopes the partnership paves the way for more like it.

“That's what really makes it work, is nobody can afford it by themselves. The partnership for the funding and building and planning is so important,” said Gorton.

As they’ve come to say, “deep roots, new growth,” a motto that will keep Woodland Christian Church and dozens of seniors housed.