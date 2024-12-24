An in-depth look into how DCBS, CHFS handle abuse cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the 2024 year closes out, we look back on many wins in the world, but we also acknowledge the cases many still seek justice on.

LEX 18 covered three separate cases in the past year in which a child under two years was killed. Their parents either charged with criminal abuse or murder.

One of the more well-known cases from this year, was 20-month-old Joshua Bowen who was found dead in a Lexington apartment.

His mother, Briana Johnson, and her boyfriend, Kyle Guindon, were both charged with criminal abuse.

Several claims were made that the Department for Community-Based Services was called to look into Joshua's alleged abuse, yet DCBS never removed Joshua from his home.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services claims DCBS follows all federal guidelines under Kentucky Revised Statutes under chapters 600 to 645. Some of those guidelines listed were "out-of-home placement" for a child if at high risk, "near fatality" from an injury and if "needs of a child" are not met.

CHFS says the central intake system consists of nine regional service units via phone:



Cumberland Eastern Mountain Jefferson Northeastern Northern Bluegrass Salt River Trail Southern Bluegrass The Lakes Two Rivers

All regions follow these specific guidelines:

Calls are routed to the closest region based on a caller's area code. An online referral is submitted and a worker completes the intake form. An email is automatically sent to the reporting source. A worker has two hours to process the report and submit for approval. Under state law, a supervisor has four hours to make a final determination of the report.

Once a report is accepted for an investigation, it's assigned to the appropriate county. All investigations require in-person contact and information is gathered.

CHFS released the following statement:

"Team Kentucky believes every child deserves a nurturing environment where they have a chance to succeed. Child welfare prevention efforts – services and programs to help keep families safe and together – have a high success rate. This administration is committed to helping families before they get to a crisis point, and we urge Kentuckians to do what they can to support families in their own communities as even the simplest act can make a world of difference." Cabinet for Health and Family Services

LEX 18 asked CHFS what they do if DCBS fails to investigate a child's home that's been called on several times. They did not respond to that question.

According to the latest child maltreatment report, Kentucky ranks 14th nationally in child victims of maltreatment. That's a 48% reduction in child victims of maltreatment from 2018 to 2022.

A 2023 to 2024 statewide Child Protective Service intake fact sheet reports 5,620 children aged one to five and 2,107 infants were reported to CPS. As for the type of abuse reported, there were 5,794 cases.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive or negletful household, you can call DCBS at (877) 597-2331 or (800) 752-6200. You can also text KYSAFE1 to 877.

