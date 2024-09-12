Mother and boyfriend indicted after death of 20-month-old in Lexington

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The two accused of abuse after the death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen on July 6 were indicted on Monday.

According to the indictments, 27-year-old Briana Leigh Johnson, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kyle Shannon-Lee Guindon, were both indicted on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse in the case. Guindon was also indicted on a charge of first-degree assault.

The citation initially filed in Guindon’s case alleged said that the boy had “facial bruises that appeared to be in varying stages of healing, the child appeared to be malnourished and reported severely underweight.”

The citation also stated that he had “what appeared to be a serious blunt force injury to his eye which could have led to his death.”

The indictment filed this week alleged that Guindon "caused serious injury" to Joshua "by means of a dangerous instrument."

Joshua’s grandmother, Jennifer Laudermilk, previously told LEX 18’s Kayleigh Randlethat multiple attempts were made to ask for help from CPS before his death.

“He was just a very sweet baby,” Laudermilk said. “He was sweet and he just wanted somebody to love him and be kind to him.”

First-degree criminal abuse is a Class B felony if the victim is under 12 years old, punishable by up to 20 years if convicted. First-degree assault is a also a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years if convicted.