Deputy Caleb Conley's family honored at Great Crossing baseball home opener

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of fallen Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was honored at Great Crossing High School's baseball home opener on Monday, with Conley's son throwing the first pitch.

The team honored Conley's wife and his two children with a short ceremony before the game.

First responders from the county joined them on the field.

Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop in May 2023. Team members remembered first learning the news during a game last spring.

"You could see all the police cars going down and everyone responding and then later that game, we got word that an officer had been shot," said Zach Morris, a Great Crossing senior.

Morris said the shooting had an immense impact on him, as his father also works in law enforcement.

"You send him off and say be safe at work and then you get that call...I can't even imagine."

Morris caught the first pitch, thrown by Conley's son.

Assistant coach Tyler Woolums said the deep impact Conley's death had on the team inspired Monday's ceremony.

"We just want to recognize him for all the things that he's done and is still getting awarded for, even after his death," he said.

Woolums added that the tragedy brought a new perspective to the team.

"It was kind of a jump start for us to have something to play for other than just baseball at the time," Woolums said.

As the team heads into a new season, Morris is carrying that perspective with him.

"You can't take every day for granted. You just gotta live life to the fullest and enjoy every day as it comes."