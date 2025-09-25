Designer dorms: UK students transform campus housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — College freshmen Kennedy Spalding and Karly Smith have transformed their University of Kentucky dorm room into what looks more like a designer showcase than typical campus housing.

Their elaborate dorm setup is part of a growing trend sweeping college campuses nationwide. Hundreds of similar room transformations have been posted on TikTok, showcasing student living spaces that are anything but basic.

Facebook groups dedicated to dorm decor have attracted hundreds of thousands of members, and small businesses are capitalizing on the growing market for glamorous college living spaces.

These UK students created a sanctuary complete with custom drapery, matching color schemes, and even wallpaper covering their mini fridge.

"Pink and girly and princess," Smith said.

Spalding said they wanted something that felt like home.

"We definitely wanted something girly and homey, I wanted to feel like this was my home away from home," Spalding said.

Smith said the room's atmosphere makes all the difference in her college experience.

"I just like how it really feels like home, just walking in here I feel like I'm in my own room, so it's really nice, I love to be in here all the time," Smith said.

The roommates designed their space as mirror images of each other, with help from their mothers and technology.

"We actually used AI before and put our things in it to see how it looked, and that really helped. I was like, 'Okay, it looks good,'" Spalding said.

The reaction from fellow students has been overwhelmingly positive.

"People are amazed by it, TikTok, they all love it. When we first moved in everyone who passed it was like, 'Oh my gosh, y'all went all out, your wallpaper on your fridge, everything matches, they were amazed. Everyone loves it," Spalding said.

For future freshmen looking for an A+ on dorm decor, the roommates shared some advice.

"Plan super, super ahead, order everything two months early, because when it gets to the last second there's nothing you can buy and it's nice coming here completely prepared," Smith said.