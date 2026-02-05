Desperate search: Family of missing mom looking for Kentucky's help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Ohio woman has been missing for nearly a year, and family members say she was last in Kentucky.

Her name is Amie Owens. She’s 46 years old with three kids and five grandkids.

“Her birthday is in four days, so she's about to be 47,” said Owens’ son, Kylin Hurtt.

According to Hurtt, the family last had contact on Mar. 30, 2025. While Owens is from the Cincinnati area, her family says Owens told them she was somewhere in Kentucky, but they don’t know exactly where.

“She stated that she was living in Kentucky at the time,” Hurtt said. “The Kentucky location, when we literally say we have information of ‘Kentucky,’ that's what we mean. Like we don't have a town. We don't. It's a very vague, just ‘Kentucky.’”

The lack of detail – and lack of response – is what worries Hurtt.

“My sister had reached out and said, ‘Hey, we're getting worried. If you don't respond to us, we're going to do a welfare check,’” he said. “It was a serious lack of response, and she's never not responded to her kids. She's always told us happy birthday. She's always called the grandkids. She's always called us and told us Merry Christmas, the holidays, no matter what's been going on in her life.”

The family filed a missing person report in Ohio, but knowing Owens told them she was in Kentucky, they’re asking for assistance from the Commonwealth.

“We've shared fliers throughout different counties,” Hurtt said. “We went to the Kentucky missing persons thing on social media and shared that on there as well.”

“Not living there, not being 100% familiar with the place, it's kind of like we're shooting blanks here, but we're just aiming wherever we can.”

At the moment, Hurtt said they are just searching for answers.

“It would mean the world to us if we could get a tip of which way to look,” he said. “I don't necessarily like the word closure because that can mean a multitude of things. I would really strongly say, we want answers.”

Hurtt says Owens is an approachable person. If you have information that could help the search, you can contact the Brown County Ohio Sheriff’s Office at (937) 378-4435.

You can also reach Kylin Hurtt with information at (513) 743-3025. Owens’ family also started a GoFundMe to help with the search. You can find that here.