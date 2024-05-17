Details of Scottie Scheffler traffic incident unveiled in arrest citation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation has revealed the details of the traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville on Friday morning that led to the arrest of professional golfer Scottie Scheffler.

According to the citation, a detective was directing traffic into Gate One at the golf club due to a road closure in both directions caused by a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Scheffler was reportedly driving east to get into the course and then pulled into the westbound lane where southbound traffic was going to avoid a traffic back-up.

The citation says the detective was in the westbound lanes "in full LMPD uniform" with a hi-vis vest and reflective rain jacket and attempted to stop Scheffler to give instructions.

The citation then says that the subject, Scheffler, "refused to comply and accelerated forward. dragging Detective Gillis to the ground."

The detective, according to the citation, suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment. It adds that the detective's uniformed pants, valued at $80, were damaged beyond repair.