DHS urges Lexington officials to not release Honduran national accused of kidnapping, raping a child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has requested the Fayette County Detention Center not release a Honduran national accused of kidnapping and raping a child.

The DHS posted on X that Jorge Luis Martinez-Ulloa is accused of kidnapping, rape of a child under the age of 12, sodomy of a minor, assault, and strangulation.

Martinez-Ulloa allegedly kidnapped the child and trapped her in an apartment where he is accused of grabbing her by her neck and raping her, DHS reported. On March 29, ICE requested the Fayette County Jail not release Martinez-Ulloa.

The DHS stated Martinez-Ulloa entered the country illegally four times under the Obama and Biden administrations, and entered a fifth time on an unknown date.

"Thankfully, Lexington cooperates with ICE, so this pedophile will NOT be released from jail back into our communities," the DHS post read. "We need more cities and states to cooperate with us and help remove sick monsters like this from our nation."

