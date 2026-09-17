Dignity Station visits a Lexington recovery center to help residents facing homelessness and hardship

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX NEWS) — The Catholic Action Center and Voices of Hope came together Wednesday to help some of Lexington's most vulnerable neighbors, offering mobile showers, laundry services, food, and water to people in need.

The Dignity Station provides mobile showers and laundry services, giving people experiencing homelessness a chance to clean up, reset, and regain a sense of normalcy.

Gary Biggers, Recovery Community Center program manager at Voices of Hope, said the partnership is making a difference.

"It's a great partnership that we have with them and it allows participants of our center or people in general to come and get water, get a snack, and take a shower and wash clothes if they need to," Biggers said.

Biggers said many people seeking help are dealing with a variety of hardships — not just substance use.

"It doesn't always have to be related to substance use disorder. Sometimes people are in a financial strain, um, things going on with their family, so it's not always directed towards substance use disorder even though people may think that," Biggers said.

Finding stable housing can also be a significant challenge for many who come through the doors, said Biggers.

"They may have barriers whether it be their background, they may have a dog with them, they can't go to a certain residence, and just not knowing where to start," Biggers said.

For some who stop by the Dignity Station, the need goes beyond basic services. Dennis Paul Johnson of the Catholic Action Center said human connection is at the heart of what they offer.

"I think once you get into this. Without your support or maybe the family they don't have a lot of support from other family members or whatever, and I think that really is the key is having support," Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes the Dignity Station can reach more communities and attract more volunteers.

In the meantime, Biggers encouraged anyone in need to reach out.

"They can come in and speak to one of our recovery coaches, whether they're seeking recovery, seeking support, they're in recovery, they just want a place to find a mutual aid meeting or talk to someone," Biggers said.

The Dignity Station will be at the Goodwill Opportunity Center on 130 W New Circle Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv