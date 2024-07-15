Catholic Diocese of Lexington announces 'untimely death' of Father Norman Fischer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Diocese of Lexington announced the "untimely death" of Father Norman Fischer on Sunday while he was reportedly on sabbatical and helping with the Catholic Heart Work Camp in Wilmington, Delaware.

Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church, located at 485 W. Fourth St. is set to hold a special mass for Father Norman on Monday at 7 p.m., a release from the Bishop of Lexington John Stowe read.

Information is still reportedly being collected with the release stating that little information is known at this time.

"May Father Norman enjoy the fullness of life in Christ," the release concluded.

According to the Lexington Catholic High School Father Norman served as the high school chaplain for over 10 years.

In June 2023, LEX 18 provided a profile piece about Father Norman which detailed his dedication to the community, along with his work to bridge the racial gap in Lexington.

”I sort of grew up knowing the reality of segregation where people lived, but at the schools, everybody sort of got along. I didn’t even see a Black Catholic priest until like, I was in high school," Father Norman told LEX 18 in 2023.

“If we can give a smile, if we can give attention. Most anyone just would like to be seen and heard and recognized,” Fischer expressed in 2023. “If I can use whatever rock star glow or whatever that is, I think it’s God’s love and Holy Spirit just…whatever I have, I gotta share it cause we only have today.”

Further, Mayor Linda Gorton posted the following on social media about Father Norman after his death:

Father Norman Fischer had a smile that would light up the room, and an ongoing passion to serve people. As pastor of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and chaplain for Lexington Catholic High School, Father Norman was a great leader for his parishioners and students. He was an advocate for inclusion, equality and diversity, and was the first priest of both African-American and Filipino heritages in the Catholic Diocese of Lexington. I had many opportunities to talk with him, and loved his great sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passion for people and service will be missed.

St. Peter Claver Church reported that Father Norman was 51.