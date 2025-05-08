Beshear, Diocese of Lexington react to election of the first American-born pope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the world introduction of Pope Leo XIV, the Diocese of Lexington, along with Governor Andy Beshear and Father Jim Sichko, released statements regarding the election of the first American pope.

The Diocese of Lexington released the following statement:

Brothers and Sisters in Christ, Christ is Risen Indeed! We are delighted today by the quick election of Pope Leo XIV, an Augustinian Friar from Chicago who worked for years in Peru and was called by Pope Francis to lead the Dicastery of Bishops in the Roman Curia. To see the first pope from the United States is a shock to me and to many! But I am thankful to God. He is a missionary, a scholar, an expert in canon law, and a true pastor. Congratulations to Fr. Bob Dueweke, his brother and ours! Let us all pray for him as he faces the tremendous challenge of feeding and tending the flock of the Lord. May the Gospel always be his guide and may he bring the presence of God to all people. Peace and all good! John Stowe, OFM Conv.

Governor Beshear stated on X:

We pray for Pope Leo XIV as he begins this journey. Now more than ever we need humility, love and compassion.

In addition, Father Sichko, Papal Missionary of Mercy, stated the following on Pope Leo XIV: