Diocese of Lexington extends prayers to victims of Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

(LEX 18) — Following the tragic news that two children were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday during mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, the Diocese of Lexington extended their prayers and condolences to the affected families.

"As a diocese rooted in faith and compassion, we stand in prayerful solidarity with the affected families and the broader community. May the promise of God’s love, comfort, and hope shine brightest in this moment of darkness," the statement read.

Authorities reported that the gunman shot multiple rounds from outside of the church as school students and staff attended mass.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible.